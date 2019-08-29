Home States Tamil Nadu

Man fires in air at toll plaza in Tamil Nadu, arrested along with four others

Police personnel present in the vicinity overpowered him and soon nabbed the other four people, at nearby Valanthur after intercepting the vehicle.

Published: 29th August 2019 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

robbery, gunshot, shooting,

For representational purposes

By PTI

MADURAI: A man allegedly opened fire in the air at a toll plaza on the city outskirts after refusing to pay the toll even as four other occupants of the SUV he came in drove away, police said on Thursday.

Police personnel present in the vicinity overpowered him and soon nabbed the other four people, at nearby Valanthur after intercepting the vehicle.

Police said none was injured in the incident that occurred past midnight Wednesday and all the five people have been arrested and four 'illegal' guns recovered from them.

The firing incident that came at a time when Tamil Nadu has been on an alert following intelligence reports about infiltration of six Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists created a scare.

According to police, the five, who came in a sports utility vehicle, refused to pay toll at Kappalur toll plaza.

A youth got down from the car and picked up an argument with the employees before suddenly pulling out the handgun and firing in the air to scare them, police said.

He was later identified as Sasikumar and investigations were on, they said without giving any other detail about the arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu crime
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp