Milk ATM takes village in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri by storm 

40-year-old Murugan from Kelagampatti village came up with the idea after he saw that people even in villages were unable to source fresh milk through the day.

Published: 29th August 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

The milk ATM installed by Murugan in Kelagampatti village

The milk ATM installed by Murugan in Kelagampatti village | Express

By Jevin Selwyn Henry
Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Necessity is the mother of invention. When 40-year-old Murugan realised that people even in villages were unable to source fresh milk through the day, as and when they wanted, he decided to do something about it and voila! An entrepreneur was born. 

Murugan’s milk ATM has taken the Kelagampatti village in Harur by storm. The machine provides undiluted and unprocessed milk 24/7, and the demand has been strong. “The machine accepts Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100 notes, and people can choose the amount of milk they want to buy,” explains Murugan. “People can also get a special debit card to buy milk from the machine,” he added.

These ‘debit cards’ are like prepaid coupons. For Rs 10, the machine will dispense 225 ml milk. “I am giving these RFID cards free of cost, based on consumers’ demand. There is no limit on recharge amount, but most people charge for Rs 500,” says Murugan. So far, 30 people have subscribed to the card.

A history graduate and a farmer, Murugan bought the milk dispenser from a private market in Haryana for Rs 4 lakh. "Other vending machines sell milk in packets. I wanted to reduce plastic usage, so people bring utensils to take milk from this machine," he said. It has been six months, Murugan now sells 150 litres of milk daily.

