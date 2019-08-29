Home States Tamil Nadu

NEET success: New Indian Express readers help government schoolgirl in Tamil Nadu

After Express carried a report titled ‘Govt schoolgirl scripts a NEET success story’ on July 27, its readers have come forward to help the girl, Charumathi J, through medical school. 

Published: 29th August 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

NEET

R Parthasarathy apprioached Express with his desire to help Charumathi. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Express carried a report titled Tamil Nadu fruit juice seller's daughter from government school scripts a NEET success story on July 27, its readers have come forward to help the girl, Charumathi J, through medical school. While Charumathi, who studies at the Thiruvarur medical college, was not reachable, her sister Sankari J told Express, “We are grateful for the help we have received so far. It has come at a time when our father has been diagnosed with cancer. But, we have promised ourselves that we will spend the money we receive only for Charumathi’s education.”

Parthasarathy R, a retired senior manager, Bank of India, came forward with a cheque of Rs 10,000 that was encashed by Charumathi’s family on Wednesday. “Hers is a situation that was similar to my own when I was young — three siblings cooped up in a small space with nowhere to study in peace. But she has done exceedingly well when compared to me,” Parthasarathy said.  “I would be happy if more readers come forward to help her,” he added. 

Another reader, Preetha A Anand, a retired television news producer from Doordarshan, has provided her medical textbooks for two years now and will be providing her with the remaining textbooks for the next three years in October. “I met her family in person and gave them the books. We also gave her 12 new sets of salwar kameezes because she has recently joined the college,” said Preetha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvarur medical college Tamil Nadu NEET topper aid TNIE readers NEET topper aid
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp