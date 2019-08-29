NEET success: New Indian Express readers help government schoolgirl in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Express carried a report titled Tamil Nadu fruit juice seller's daughter from government school scripts a NEET success story on July 27, its readers have come forward to help the girl, Charumathi J, through medical school. While Charumathi, who studies at the Thiruvarur medical college, was not reachable, her sister Sankari J told Express, “We are grateful for the help we have received so far. It has come at a time when our father has been diagnosed with cancer. But, we have promised ourselves that we will spend the money we receive only for Charumathi’s education.”

Parthasarathy R, a retired senior manager, Bank of India, came forward with a cheque of Rs 10,000 that was encashed by Charumathi’s family on Wednesday. “Hers is a situation that was similar to my own when I was young — three siblings cooped up in a small space with nowhere to study in peace. But she has done exceedingly well when compared to me,” Parthasarathy said. “I would be happy if more readers come forward to help her,” he added.

Another reader, Preetha A Anand, a retired television news producer from Doordarshan, has provided her medical textbooks for two years now and will be providing her with the remaining textbooks for the next three years in October. “I met her family in person and gave them the books. We also gave her 12 new sets of salwar kameezes because she has recently joined the college,” said Preetha.