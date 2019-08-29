Now, no registration fee for government hospitals in Tamil Nadu

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: State and Central Government hospitals have been exempted from registration fee while applying for license under the amendment to Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishment Act, 2018.

Under the law, the State Government was collecting Rs 5,000 as registration fee from all clinical establishments, including government hospitals. But, as per the amended Act, dated July 31, the State government has exempted registration fee for government hospitals.

The amendment read “Provided that no fee shall be collected from the clinical establishments established and administered or maintained by the State Government or Central Government or any Departments of the State Government or Central Government or a company owned or controlled by the State Government or Central Government or a local authority”. Meanwhile, already over 80 per cent of government hospitals had applied for license, said officials.

Speaking to Express, a senior health department official said, however, “The money will not be refunded to these institutions. The registration fee will not be collected from the institutions which apply for registration after this. The amendment came into effect from May 31. August 31 is the last date for applying for registration for all establishments. November 31 is the last day to get a license”.