Home States Tamil Nadu

Now, voters can self-rectify errors in electoral rolls, here is how

The draft rolls will be published on October 15 and voters can pay Rs 1.18 as nominal charge per person when they use these centres to make changes.  

Published: 29th August 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo. (Photo| Twitter/ TN Elections CEO)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time, voters have an opportunity to correct by themselves the errors including in address, name or photo in electoral rolls by using the national portal nsvp.in or the mobile app, between September 1 and 30. 

Generally, booth level officers (BLOs) make house to house visits to verify the information of voters.  This time,  voters themselves can make the changes. First-time voters can also apply through the facility.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a meeting of recognised political parties about the summary revision of electoral rolls, at the Secretariat, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the facility for self-correction in the nsvp.in and the mobile app for this purpose would be activated from September 1.

Corrections or changes made will be verified by Booth Level Agents. Voters can also carry out corrections in electoral rolls by using the Voter Help Line 1950 (for senior citizens and PwDs only), by visiting the Common Service Centres (e-Seva centres) and by submitting hard copy of filled-in forms through BLOs. Voters should pay Rs 1.18 as nominal charge per person when they use these centres.  

The supporting documents for making corrections should also be uploaded. The documents include passport, driving licence, Aadhaar card, family card or any other document as approved by the Election Commission. The draft rolls will be published on October 15.  Based on this, voters can file objections. The final rolls will be published in January next year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satyabrata Sahoo electoral rolls Tamil Nadu electoral rolls voters list electoral roll errors
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp