Now, voters can self-rectify errors in electoral rolls, here is how

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time, voters have an opportunity to correct by themselves the errors including in address, name or photo in electoral rolls by using the national portal nsvp.in or the mobile app, between September 1 and 30.

Generally, booth level officers (BLOs) make house to house visits to verify the information of voters. This time, voters themselves can make the changes. First-time voters can also apply through the facility.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a meeting of recognised political parties about the summary revision of electoral rolls, at the Secretariat, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the facility for self-correction in the nsvp.in and the mobile app for this purpose would be activated from September 1.

Corrections or changes made will be verified by Booth Level Agents. Voters can also carry out corrections in electoral rolls by using the Voter Help Line 1950 (for senior citizens and PwDs only), by visiting the Common Service Centres (e-Seva centres) and by submitting hard copy of filled-in forms through BLOs. Voters should pay Rs 1.18 as nominal charge per person when they use these centres.

The supporting documents for making corrections should also be uploaded. The documents include passport, driving licence, Aadhaar card, family card or any other document as approved by the Election Commission. The draft rolls will be published on October 15. Based on this, voters can file objections. The final rolls will be published in January next year.