Permission in just a month to build homes in Tamil Nadu smaller than 'half ground'

Residential buildings on plots measuring 2,500 sq ft or lesser, can avail online, building plan approval in 30 days if the built-up area is 1,200 sq ft or lesser.

Published: 29th August 2019 05:08 AM

flats

For representational purposes (File Photos | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residential buildings on plots measuring 2,500 sq ft or lesser, can avail online, building plan approval in 30 days if the built-up area is 1,200 sq ft or lesser. The approval will be given purely based on the documents without any onsite inspection, according to a government order released last week.

Municipal Administration and Rural Development Minister SP Velumani here on Wednesday, briefed reporters about the order. "Through the online portal, the public can get water and sewage connection to their house. Name change on property and water tax can be done online as well," said the Minister, according to a statement. 

The order was passed based on the Central government’s 'Model Building By-laws, 2016' and has been implemented across all 15 zones of the city, 121 municipalities and 528 town panchayats.

It states that residents must get building proposal approved by a registered engineer and submit it online. If the building has any defects following approval, the engineer approved would be solely responsible. 
The municipal commissioner will approve after checking whether the buildings have rainwater harvesting in place.’’After giving approval, it is the duty of the civic and municipality officials to inspect the place in due time,’’ states the order. 

If the government finds that the details submitted online are false or documents fabricated, the owner and the builder can be charged even with criminal prosecution.

At any time, the Municipal Administrative Commissioner can check whether the building proposal abides with TN Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, on TNeGA - government’s e-service portal. 
The lands which the government intends to acquire, does not come under the 30 day- approval. Visit https://tnurbanepay.tn.gov.in to avail the online facilities of corporation and municipality.

TAGS
SP Velumani Tamil Nadu residential buildings Tamil Nadu half grounds homes
