Vellore trifurcation: Decision on the periphery of new districts only after considering all views

At the first session of the public hearing held for the new Vellore district, 150 memorandums were received and 44 persons spoke at the event.

Published: 29th August 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Vellore

First session of the public hearing held for the new Vellore district. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Commissioner for Revenue Administration K Satyagopal on Thursday stated that a decision on finalizing the peripheries of the proposed new districts will be taken only after considering all the views/submissions made during the public hearing in Vellore district.

Talking to reporters after chairing a public hearing to elicit views of the public, traders bodies and volunteers at the auditorium of Govt Vellore Medical College at Adukkumbarai, he said, “We will take a decision on it (peripheries) only after considering all the views expressed during public hearing events.”

At the first session of the public hearing held for the new Vellore district, 150 memorandums were received and 44 persons spoke at the event, he informed.

Satyagopal added that the views of the people and traders bodies falling under the newly proposed Tirupathur and Ranipet districts will be heard in the two remaining sessions.

“We will record the views of the stakeholders and consider them in due course, he stated.

The public hearing is being held following the announcement of trifurcation Vellore district, to pave way for the formation of two new districts with Tirupathur and Ranipet as their headquarters, made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in his Independence Day address.

During the hearing held at Adukkumbarai, traders from Vellore city objected to the idea of trifurcation as it will render the proposed Vellore district one of the most backward in the country as the resourceful Ambur, Vaniyambadi and Ranipet have to be parted.

They also wondered to know, in a memorandum submitted to the authorities, the rationale behind announcing Ranipet as the district headquarters despite the fact that it is considered one of the ten highly polluted cities in the world.

