Big surprise awaiting MK Stalin: Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on CM's foreign visit

Jayakumar said that the CM was visiting foreign countries to make use of the changing global economic scenario.

Published: 30th August 2019 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a strong exception to DMK president and Leader of Opposition Stalin’s criticism in the Assembly over Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s visit to foreign countries, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Thursday said the CM was visiting foreign countries to make use of the changing global economic scenario.

“At a time when many American companies are moving out of China and European Union due to changes in the global economy, a large number of new industries are expected to come to India.  Intending to use this golden opportunity, the CM is visiting the countries to invite the investors there to Tamil Nadu. A big surprise is awaiting Stalin since the CM’s visit will bring many new industries to the State, creating employment opportunities for the youth.  Till then, he has to be patient,” said Jayakumar in a hard-hitting statement.

Stating that Stalin has been criticising the CM’s efforts to bring foreign investments to Tamil Nadu, the minister said, “Due to the first edition of the Global Investors Meet held in 2015, numerous investors had signed MoUs for starting their business ventures and the late CM, J Jayalalithaa, had explained in 2016 itself that steps for  investments to the tune of Rs 87,000 crore were being taken. On the path shown by her, the second edition of the GIM was held in January had attracted investments over Rs 3 lakh crore.”

Jayakumar further said statistics showed that Tamil Nadu had attracted more industries than many other States through the investor meets. “The number of total factories and the number of workers in these factories are highest in Tamil Nadu.  The extent of industrial growth can be ascertained from the consumption of power and Tamil Nadu is one of the few States which consume over 16,000 MW per day.  Besides, Tamil Nadu has many other potentials including skilled labour, well maintained law and order situation, quality infrastructure facilities, uninterrupted power supply etc.,” the minister noted.

