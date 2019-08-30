Explain ‘inadvertent’ release of Sri Lankan nationals: Madras HC to state government officials

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought explanation from Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Internal Security), Ramanathapuram Collector, Superintendent of Police (SP) in Q Branch CID, Ramanathapuram SP, Superintendent of Puzhal Prison II and Kenikkarai Police Inspector regarding the ‘inadvertent’ release of two Sri Lankan nationals from prison despite court’s order to deport them. The three Superintendents and Inspector have been directed to be present before the court on Friday.

The two Lankans -- Sanga Srantha and Mohamed Saffras - are suspected of being involved in several heinous crimes such as rape, murder and gang war in Sri Lanka and had entered India through Tamil Nadu illegally to escape punishment.

Since the Sri Lankan government sought deportation of the duo, the State government had issued instructions to the Ramanathapuram district administration and police to initiate steps. As a result, the case filed against the duo for illegal entry into India was sought to be withdrawn so that they can be deported to Sri Lanka.

However, the withdrawal petition filed by the Ramanathapuram police before the lower court did not mention that the withdrawal pertains to deportation of the accused to Sri Lanka. Even the discharge order passed by the Judicial Magistrate II of Ramanathapuram did not indicate anything about the deportation and the same was wrongly construed as bail order by the prison authorities who in turn released the accused which resulted in their going absconding.

Taking note of the above facts, a bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and B Pugalendhi condemned the officials for their ‘lack of seriousness or attention’ in the case. “Though nearly 11 days have lapsed, no worthwhile effort or step appears to have been taken to nab both of them and no ‘Look Out Notice’ has been issued by the authorities,” the judges observed and questioned who should be held accountable.

They later sought response from the officials concerned and adjourned the case to Friday. Earlier, Judicial Magistrate R Radhakrishnan and Assistant Public Prosecutor T Vijayalakshmi of Ramanathapuram JM II court were present before the court but were temporarily relieved from further appearance.

