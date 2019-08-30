Pandya, Sambuvaraya dynasty inscriptions found near Gingee in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A team of archaeologists has found two inscriptions at Agatheeswarar temple at Sevalapurai near Gingee in Villupuram district, which belong to the Pandya and Samburvaraya periods. The first inscription belongs to 1312 AD during the rule of Jadavarma Sundarapandian.

Prof T Ramesh of the History department in Aringar Anna Government Arts College told Express that according to the inscription, the village was once called Jayakonda Chozhamandalathu Singapuranaatu Sevalapuraiyur. The inscription provides information about various tax collections and country divisions. It also says that after the Chozha rule, the Pandya rule came to stay in the region. This temple was once called Agathesuramudiya Naayanar temple and land donations for the temple are also mentioned.

In the farmland on the northern side of the temple, the second inscription was found. This belongs to Rasanarayanan Thirumallinathan Sambuvaraya period in 1356 AD. The inscription mentions Anjinan Pugalidam, a refuge camp for people, who escaped from war, in the name of Sonadu Kondan Thiruveedhi. Sonadu Kondan means person who won the Chozha dynasty.

These two inscriptions help trace the history of this village, said Prof Ramesh, adding that Prof T Ranaganathan and archeological activist Jothi Prakash of Mundiampakkam were also in his team.