Student in Tamil Nadu alleges caste slur, attempts suicide

THANJAVUR: A 23-year-old girl pursing M Phil at the Government Arts College, Kumbakonam, allegedly attempted suicide in the college on Wednesday. She was rescued and rushed to Kumbakonam GH. The girl, a Dalit from a village near Kumbakonam, is pursuing MPhil in Zoology.

While in the lab, on Wednesday, she consumed a liquid allegedly laced with acid. As she fainted, other students present in the lab rushed her to Kumbakonam GH. Kumbakonam East Police recorded a statement of the student. Sources said the student reportedly accused a professor of scolding her using her caste name.

Meanwhile, a section of students of the college staged a protest on Thursday demanding that case be registered against the professor for abetting suicide of the student. Further investigations are on.

When in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 or health department’s help line 044- 24640050 for Sneha helpline for counselling.

