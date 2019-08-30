Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government to form panel to devise cheap Lysosomal Storage Disorder management

LSDs are a group of around 40 plus rare genetic disorders.

LSD, Lysosomal Storage Disorder

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government will constitute another panel to have consultation with doctors dealing in different branches of medicine including Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Allopathy, to find out whether a low cost plan for management of Lysosomal Storage Disorders (LSD) can be evolved.

A submission to this effect was made by Advocate-General (AG) Vijay Narayan when a PIL petition from Lysosomal Storage Disorders Support Society of India in New Delhi came up before a bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and CV Karthikeyan, on Wednesday.

The AG added he would consult with Additional Solicitor General with regard to the formation of the panel, management of the disease and the position of funds and inform the court on August 30.

The AG also told the judges that the State would hold negotiations with the only foreign company --Sanofi Limited - which is supplying the medicine, about the possibility of fixing low prices for treating the poor sections of society. LSDs are a group of around 40 plus rare genetic disorders.

