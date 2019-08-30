Tension prevails at Vellore trifurcation public hearing as two groups spar 

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Tension prevailed at a public hearing held at Melvisharam near here on Friday when two groups came close to exchanging blows regarding headquarters of a proposed new district.

Commissioner for Revenue Administration (CRA) K Satyagopal chaired the meet at Abdul Hakkeem Engineering College auditorium at Mevisharam to hear the public views on creation of Ranipet district.

District Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pravesh Kumar and other top officers were present when the ruckus began.

The comments made against Ranipet by two men -Darmaraj and Gopinath-from Rasathipuram, in Arcot region, triggered wordy duel between them and men from Ranipet.

“It is one of the highly polluted city in the world. If one goes to Ranipet, he cannot escape without contracting infections. Do you want such a place as the headquarters of a new district,” Gopinath asked, sparking off tension.

Supporters of Ranipet tried to shout him down, as police men present at the venue tried to pacify them and bring order.

When the situation seemed to slip out of control, the Collector and the SP climbed down from dais to restore order. But the warring group was not in a mood to relent.

At one point, Shanmuga Sundaram warned that none can turn the public hearing into an opportunity for mudslinging and make accusations against each other.

“You can only say what your demand is; you cannot use this platform to make accusations against each other. In a way, you have insulted the people of Ranipet,” he fumed.

The public hearing witnessed prominent persons from Arcot region, including PMK leader and Ex-MLA KL Ilavalagan and MDMK district secretary PN Udayakumar making a strong case for naming the district after Arcot.

“Arcot region has historical significance in several ways. The name of the existing district was North Arcot Ambedkar district before the leaders' names were removed from all district in the State. So, we want the new district be named after Arcot irrespective of the location of the headquarters,” Ilavalagan said.

Several men from Arakkonam, including PMK leader Saravanan, urged the authorities to ensure the headquarters of Ranipet district located at Arakkonam where local traders and civic groups had resorted to protests for their demand.

They noted that a fight was on for several years to create a new district with Arakkonam as its headquarters. The city is strategically positioned close to Tamil Nadu capital Chennai and several key establishments and installations of State and Central governemnts are functioning there.

Hemachandran of Arakkonam said the city has a Lok Sabha constituency and an Assembly constituency and better road and rail connectivity so it must be made the headquarters.