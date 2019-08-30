Uncertainty over location of Ooty race course in Tamil Nadu?

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Uncertainty looms large over location of Ooty race course, as two places were shown to the inspection team of Nilgiris district administration and the Madras Race Club (MRC), one at Kadaikambatty and the other at Jaccakombai, both in Kotagiri. To the dismay of the team, both sites were reported to be unsuitable for locating the race course.

As per the orders passed by the division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose, the team visited the places on August 24. In his report dated August 27, the Collector stated that the land in Kadaikambatty hamlet of Nedugula–2 village, with a total extent of 21.17.0 hectares, was registered as ‘pudhar’ in the Revenue records. It is 9.5 km from Kotagiri town. During the inspection, members of the general public of the hamlet had registered their objections, as it houses a temple and a community hall.

One part of the land is also used as a burial ground for 60 years, they added. Another land in Jaccakombai hamlet of Nedugula-1 village, with an extent of 60.63.00 hectares, is registered as ‘tharisu’. This piece of land is situated 9.5 km away from Kotagiri.

Of this, 00.21.50 hectares was being used as playground and for religious purpose. In addition, 14.57.50 hectares has been encroached by way of tea cultivation, the report said. “From the above, it is clear that the two sites are available to the Madras Race Club, to shift the race club from the present location at Ooty,” the judges said.

However, the counsel for MRC submitted that the said lands are not levelled and they have ups and downs and it may not be possible or feasible to establish a race club in those places. The site is located 40 km away from Ooty and it is impossible for the Club to shift the race horses through floats. Moreover, around Rs 200 to 400 crore would be needed to level the field.