Home States Tamil Nadu

15 CE sculpture of Potharaja found in Gingee

The Potharaja statue was found on Friday at the Illodu Madura Karananthal village by writer K Senguttuvan and an archaeological enthusiast G Saravanakumar. 

Published: 31st August 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Statue of Potharaja, said to be knight of mythological Draupadi | Express

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A statue of 15th century knight – Potharaja – has been found in Gingee by archaeological enthusiasts from the district. The discovery comes just a day after archaeologists found two inscriptions at Agatheeswarar temple, which belong to the Pandya and Samburvaraya period.

The Potharaja statue was found on Friday at the Illodu Madura Karananthal village by writer K Senguttuvan and an archaeological enthusiast G Saravanakumar. 

“Hiltebeitel’s book ‘The Cult of Draupadi’ explains the significance of Gingee and other northern districts of Tamil Nadu in the worship of mythological character Draupadi,” says Senguttuvan.  
 
“In the book, the Melacheri village in Gingee is considered as the prime worship place for Draupadi in South India. It also explains why Draupadi Amman is celebrated across several places in Tamil Nadu.”

“Potharaja is said to have been a knight of Draupadi, and he is also worshipped in several parts of the district,” says Saravanakumar. “Even today, the mud used to built a Draupadi temple in any part of the State is taken from the Melacheri village.”

The four-feet-tall statue shows Potharaja with a weapon on one hand and an animal in the other hand. Research scholar Dharmapuri Parthasarathy, who has done extensive research regarding the worship of Draupadi,  estimates the statue could be from the 15th century.

On Thursday, experts found an inscription believed to be from 1312 AD, during the reign of Pandya king Jadavarma Sundarapandian.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Potharaja Gingee
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mahila Congress members protesting outside the BJP office in Malleswaram on Saturday | Express
Karnataka Mahila Congress workers demand sacking of deputy CM Laxman Savadi
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp