All 6 held for Kappalur tollgate shootout break a leg

MADURAI: Thirumangalam Town police on Friday launched a manhunt for an absconding suspect in the Kappalur tollgate shooting incident, wherein a six-member gang on Thursday refused to pay the toll fee and fired in the air thrice. Meanwhile, a share auto driver, Paul Pandi, who helped the gang escape was also arrested. The other six were produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court in Vadipatti and sent to 15-day judicial custody.

Police said the suspects -- P Sasikumar (25) of Ariyamangalam, K Karthikeyan (38) of Perambur in Chennai, C Dhanasekaran (37) of Tiruchy, A Raja (34) of Vellore, M Hariharan (33) of Chennai and G Karthik of Ariyamangalam in Trichy — were going from Tirunelveli to Tiruchy. When they reached Kappalur tollgate on Thursday afternoon, they allegedly refused to pay toll fee and showed an MLA pass. When tollgate employee P Sivanandi claimed it to be a forged one, the gang attempted to flee. However, employees Deepak Deshmuck, Kannan, Rohitkumar and Angush Yadav managed to block the way by placing barricades.

The gang then got down from the car and reportedly started attacking the four. Seeing the remaining staff coming to the rescue of their colleagues, the gang fled, leaving Sasikumar behind. Sasikumar, in a bid to escape from the crowd, pulled out a gun and fired three rounds in the air. Meanwhile, G Karthik alighted from the car and escaped. Sources said one AK Rajupathi (39) of Keelakuyilkudi in Madurai helped the gang to escape.

However, when police managed to trace down the gang, Raja and Dhanasekaran reportedly attempted to escape and each broke one of their legs, sources said. Except for Karthik, all the six were arrested.