‘Countries should cut down nuclear arsenal’

The nuclear discourse is dishonest in the world and it is no different in India.

Published: 31st August 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “The nuclear discourse is dishonest in the world and it is no different in India. All countries must adopt the ‘No First Use’ nuclear policy and reduce their nuclear weaponry proportionately,’’ said Achin Vanaik, Professor of Political Science and International Relations, Delhi University, on Friday.

Speaking at a discussion ‘Is India’s nuclear policy heading into uncharted waters?’, he said: “After the Second World War, South Asia is the only part of the world where two nuclear-armed countries (India and Pakistan) are in cold war. The hostility is dangerous and the likelihood of conventional war is higher.’’
“Malnutrition, ecological devastation and nuclear weaponisation are the three developments the world is facing and it has to be fought,’’ he said.

Pointing that nuclear weaponry is the biggest evil, Vanaik said: “When a country has nuclear weaponry, it means it has the right to finish the life of unborn children.’’
Comparing India with Britain and France, he said the three countries ventured into nuclear weaponry only to boost their self perception. 

He questioned the reason for the United States becoming the first nuclear country when there was no threat. He also said restraining measures and disarming steps are the need of the hour to get rid of nuclearisation. “Youngsters must come forward to conduct a powerful anti-nuclear weaponry movement.’’
S P Udhayakumar of People’s Movement Against Nuclear Energy said the idea of nuclearisation started during the days of Savarkar. ‘’It was back then we heard the slogan ‘Hinduise all politics and Militarise Hindudom.’’

The Hindu’s Readers’ Editor A S Panneerselvan said there is no humaneness to the language of how nuclear weapons are discussed. “It only discussed as strategic affairs with least human connection.” The event was organised by ‘Poovulagin Nanbargal’, an environmental organisation.

