EPS woos UK investors to set shop in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday continued efforts to woo investments to the State from UK, where he is on a visit. The focus was on sectors such as green energy, water, urban infrastructure and affordable housing.

Palaniswami said the steps taken include a State-supported Alternative Investment Fund, which would facilitate investment by global investors in economic infrastructure, a Social Impact Fund for providing affordable housing for lower income groups besides vulnerable sections of society, and a biotechnology fund to help promote the sunrise industry in India.

The Chief Minister pointed out that these funds were managed by an independent Fund Manager, where the State has a minority equity holding, to ensure its independence and professionalism. He also hinted that Tamil Nadu would soon have a helicopter ambulance service.

Underscoring the fact that Tamil Nadu had been a front runner among Indian states in various health indicators, Palaniswami said the State government's policy interventions, introduction of several novel schemes and increased funding played an important role in the State's improved health outcomes.



Meanwhile, speaking at King's College Hospital, the Chief Minister promised that Tamil Nadu government will extend all possible assistance to the hospital in setting up its branches in the State. Pointing to the facility of helicopter ambulance service being provided by King's hospital, Palaniswami said "We will arrange for launching similar services in Tamil Nadu. When the patient is unable to reach the hospital in time, he or she loses his life. On such occasions, this service will be essential."



He also pointed out that Tamil Nadu had already achieved the Millennium Development Goals (MDG) set by United Nations and it was poised to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in the Health Sector, ahead of 2030.

"We look forward to working with you to create a new paradigm for funding green energy, water, urban infrastructure and affordable housing," the Chief Minister said addressing UK MPs in London. The panel discussion was organised by Global Policy Insights, an international, centrist policy institute. It was attended by UK parliamentarians, Lords, Barons, academics and experts.

Massive Insurance scheme for 15.8 million families at an annual cost of 140 million US Dollars for giving free medical treatment which includes 1,027 medical procedures, health programmes focusing on women and children were among the points highlighted by the Chief Minister. He said primary health centres in the State provide 24 hours delivery care services and Tamil Nadu was one of the few states in India, where institutional delivery was almost 100 per cent, an official release said.

Stating that the Public Affairs Index 2018, published by the Public Affairs Centre, recognized Tamil Nadu as the second-best governed State in the country, he said the second edition of Global Investors Meet had attracted investors from all over the world, particularly from countries like Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, France, USA, Germany and Finland in which 304 MoUs were signed, amounting to more than 43 billion US Dollars.

Rajesh Agarwal, Deputy Mayor of London for Business, said India was the third largest investor in London. Richard Harrington MP and a former business minister, spoke about the potential to deepen the trading relationship between UK and Tamil Nadu. Lord Karan Billimoria, vice president, Confederation of British Industry, gave an account on the massive scope between UK and India.

Kevin Ibeh, Chair of Universities UK Regional Policy Networks, spoke about the potential collaboration between the best universities in Tamil Nadu and the UK. A power-point presentation was made to the UK MPs and investors about the potential of Tamil Nadu for new investments. Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar and Health Secretary Beela Rajesh, also spoke on the occasion.

