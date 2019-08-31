Now, TTS is DMK propaganda secretary

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Within two months of defecting to the DMK, former AIADMK MLA and TTV Dhinakaran’s former confidant Thanga Tamilselvan has been appointed as one of the propaganda secretaries of the DMK. In view of his active politics against the DMK for the last two decades in Theni district, his appointment has evoked mixed response from the DMK headquarters orators and cadre. Thanga Tamilselvan joined the DMK on June 28 after breaking away from TTV Dhinakaran.

One of the headquarters speakers of the party told Express, “Right now the DMK has nine deputy propaganda secretaries. Of them, three had recently joined the DMK from other parties. The traditional DMK orators, who have already been disgruntled, feel more sore over appointment of Thanga Tamilselvan. It means one-third of propaganda secretaries and deputy secretaries are newcomers.”

A cadre said on condition of anonymity, “The propaganda secretary post was given only to support his efforts to dilute the AIADMK in Theni district. The posting would help the party lure more influential leaders from the AIADMK and other opposition parties. Hence, it would help the party, to some extent.”

AIADMK unhappy

The ruling AIADMK has expressed its unhappiness over the DMK giving a key post to its former MLA Thanga Tamilselvan, who has joined the DMK recently. Tamilselvan was disqualified as MLA after his support to TTV Dhinakaran and later he was given important positions in the AMMK.



Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, in a statement on Friday, said, “Making Thanga Tamilselvan propaganda secretary shows how far the DMK has lowered its standards.” Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said, “Giving this position to Thanga Tamilselvan would definitely make the senior functionaries of the DMK feel highly disappointed.”