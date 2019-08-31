Sadhguru to go on bike rally from Talacauvery to Chennai 

Home States Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: As part of the Cauvery Calling campaign, Founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru will start a 1500-km long bike rally from Karnataka to Chennai on September 3, said Isha Agroforestry coordinator, Tamilmaran, on Friday.

He told reporters here the spiritual leader will start the two-week rally at Talacauvery, birthplace of Cauvery in Karnataka and pass through Thiruvarur in Poompuhar before ending in Chennai. 

"Several public events and talks will be held on the banks of the river to raise awareness about the Cauvery Calling campaign,’’ he said.

Cauvery Calling is the second on-ground river revitalisation project launched by Isha. It is an environmental project that focuses on farmer wealth while taking river flow and riverine ecosystem into account. 

Vettavalam Manikandan, district chairman, Tamil Nadu Farmers association, said trees are selected and planted according to the local  water, soil, weather conditions, and commercial value.  “In the first phase, 70 crore trees will be planted in four years in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in farmers’ own farmlands in Cauvery basin.’’

An Isha release said the trees will enhance the wealth of farmers by three to eight times in a five to seven year span.  The move also aims to promote agro-foresting in the State.

Deivasigamani, an agro-farmer from Chengalpet said trees can be grown simultaneously in farmlands. They will increase the water table. 

