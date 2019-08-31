This Erode whiz kid can identify every country on the world map and their flags

Nandalal By

Online Desk

We have seen shows where precocious kids exhibit extraordinary talents like spelling any word, doing mathematical calculations in split seconds or even solving a Rubik's cube puzzle in less than a minute. A new addition to the list is a nine-year-old prodigy from Erode who can not only name but also identify more than 190 countries on the world map and their flags.

A student of Bharathi Vidya Bhavan, SK Akatheesh has received a certificate of appreciation from the India Book of Records for his excellent knowledge of geography.

Akatheesh started showing interest in knowing the names of places at the age of seven. "During a conversation with one of his friends, he came across a place called Mettur (in Salem). The name of the place fascinated him and he was curious to know where it is located and how far it is from Erode," says T Savithri, Akatheesh's mother.

He asked his mother to buy him a Tamil Nadu map as he wanted to locate Mettur on it. For Akatheesh, it was not just about learning the names of places. He also wanted to know where they are on the map and in which state or district.

Akatheesh along with his mother

First, he learned about districts and places in Tamil Nadu. Then he took his passion a step forward by learning about different states in India and their capitals. After that, he moved on to countries and their capitals. Now, he can identify even the smallest islands on the world map.

After returning from school, Akatheesh spends most of his time locating places on the globe. Later, he started using Google Maps on the mobile phone to further develop his knowledge about countries and the distance between different places.

"Seeing him every day investing considerable time in locating countries on the globe, I identified his interest in geography. I got him maps, atlases and other books. He learned everything by himself," adds his mother.

At the time when academic success has become paramount, Akatheesh's parents are setting a good example by letting their son pursue his passion and spend time doing what he likes.

"Every child is talented and unique. As parents, it is our responsibility to tap their potential and let them explore different horizons. Children's interests and passions should be acknowledged rather than pushing them to settle for the ordinary," says S Satheesh Kumar, Akatheesh's father.

Most parents nowadays say that mobile phones and technology have ruined their children's lives but Savithri, on the other hand, feels that it was all because of the effective use of technology that her son could explore his passion. "My son is an example of how mobile phones can also be beneficial. It was with the help of Google Maps that his understanding of geography developed," adds his mother.

Asked about what drives him to learn about different places, Akatheesh says, "I like locating places on maps. I want to find the most beautiful places, rivers and oceans on the planet. That makes me happy."

Speaking to TNIE, his class teacher, Suguna S, said, "Akatheesh is an inquisitive child. He is active in class and is outstanding in social sciences. The school fraternity is proud of his accomplishment."