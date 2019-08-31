  Vellore students kidnap classmate for ransom

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Students of a private technical institute allegedly kidnapped one of their classmates demanding ransom in Vellore.

The boy was freed after night-long operation launched by a police team.

Eighteen-year-old Rahul (name changed), a second-year student at Nettoor Technical Training Foundation located at Latheri near Katpadi, did not return home after the classes on Friday.

His mother Maithili received a call from Rahul's kidnappers demanding a ransom of Rs 3 lakh to release him, sources said.

The woman rushed to Sathuvachari police station and informed the officers of the matter.

Based on the information, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pravesh Kumar constituted special teams to trace the boy and rescue him.

The teams consisting of Additional SP Vijayakumar, DSPs Sankar (Katpadi), Radhakrishnan (Crime Against Women unit) and Geetha (Ranipet) swung into action.

They tracked Rahul’s mobile phone through signals and zeroed in on Vallimalai near Katpadi where they found the boy abandoned by his friends early on Saturday.

“After night-long operation, we found the boy at Vallimalai,” said a police officer.

He added that six students, studying with Rahul, have been secured. They had taken him to Vallimali temple once the classes got over and confining him before demanding ransom.

The officer stated that the motive behind the kidnap can be ascertained only after thorough interrogation.