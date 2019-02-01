CM Edappadi Palaniswami lauds Tamil Nadu police for safeguarding peace

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Global Investors Meet held a few days ago attracted an investment of Rs 3,00,413 crore to Tamil Nadu from many companies across the globe and the credit goes to the police department which maintains peace, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the police medal parade on Thursday.

“Tamil Nadu remains a haven of peace in the country and in order to make the State completely out of crime, more than 2.80 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed,” he said.

Palaniswami appreciated the police and Fire and Rescue Services departments for acting swiftly in eliminating the separatist movements at the grass root level, managing the protests and for the service during natural calamities.

“The fingerprint division of the police department has acted perfectly making the State first in the detection of crimes using fingerprint technology,” Palaniswami said.

Around 3,000 police personnel were awarded the President’s Medals and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s medals for gallantry and extraordinary service.

Tamil Nadu also stands first in the country for providing training for police personnel and their families who suffer from mental pressure and in need of psychological counselling, the Chief Minister said.