Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Edappadi Palaniswami lauds Tamil Nadu police for safeguarding peace

Around 3,000 police personnel were awarded the President’s Medals and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s medals for gallantry and extraordinary service.

Published: 01st February 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Global Investors Meet held a few days ago attracted an investment of Rs 3,00,413 crore to  Tamil Nadu from many companies across the globe and the credit goes to the police department which maintains peace, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the police medal parade on Thursday.

“Tamil Nadu remains a haven of peace in the country and in order to make the State completely out of crime, more than 2.80 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed,” he said. 

Palaniswami appreciated the police and Fire and Rescue Services departments for acting swiftly in eliminating the separatist movements at the grass root level, managing the protests and for the service during natural calamities.

“The fingerprint division of the police department has acted perfectly making the State first in the detection of crimes using fingerprint technology,” Palaniswami said.

Around 3,000 police personnel were awarded the President’s Medals and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s medals for gallantry and extraordinary service.

Tamil Nadu also stands first in the country for providing training for police personnel and their families who suffer from mental pressure and in need of psychological counselling, the Chief Minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp