Digitally-signed Encumbrance Certificates: 15,411 documents registered

The initiative is considered to have cut down on red tape with people preferring to apply online in the comfort of their homes.

Published: 01st February 2019 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 15,411 documents have been recorded with the Registration department after the implementation of QR-coded digitally-signed Encumbrance Certificates and Certified Copies from January 2, according to Inspector General of Registration J Kumaragurubaran.

While the 63 offices of Chennai Zone registered 2,816 documents, the highest in the State, Coimbatore Zone recorded 2,648 documents in its 56 offices.

The QR-coded digitally-signed Encumbrance Certificates and Certified Copies were implemented after the State Level Bankers’ Committee approved the legality of such certificates by the banks.

The banks have been asked to scan the QR code available on Encumbrance Certificate and Certified Copies to ensure the certificate is from the Central Server of Registration department.

While Madurai Zone has recorded 2,301 documents being registered in its 102 offices, Salem recorded 1,809 documents in its 61 offices.

Thanjavur had the least with a total of 680 documents being registered in 49 offices. The initiative is considered to have cut down on red tape with people preferring to apply online in the comfort of their homes.

