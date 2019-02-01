Encroachments: Tamil Nadu government seeks action report after order on special task force

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has sought an action taken report (ATR) after it passed a Government Order to constitute two special task forces to address issues pertaining to encroachments, unauthorised construction and enforcement of provisions of Second Master Plan in Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) and the areas other than CMA which come under the jurisdiction of Directorate of Town and Country Planning and Composite Local Planning Authority.

The Government Order was passed on December 17, 2018, and was reported by Express. It is learnt that the GO was passed after the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs asked the State to take necessary steps after the Supreme Court suggested to the Union government to issue an advisory to all states to constitute a Special Task force so that civic facilities are improved and inconvenience caused to residents of cities and other metropolitan cities is reduced.

Interestingly, the setting up of a Special Task force was suggested by the High Court appointed Monitoring Committee to crack down on an unauthorised building as early as 2012.

However, officials deferred the agenda then. Had the action been taken then, the unauthorised constructions across Chennai would have dwindled, sources said.

The roles of the 14-member task force will be to ensure monitoring of any unauthorized construction, misuse of land, encroachment on public land and any other irregularities observed, which is not in conformity with provisions of Second Master Plan or any other prevailing law.

The force will also ensure urban local bodies take up the formation of a unified integrated web portal wherein complaints within an area, may be recorded and reviewed by STF in its meetings. It will also clear encroachments on footpaths, pavements, underpasses and other public areas.

The task force will provide field staff with GPS-enabled cameras to take photos and videos of violations and to take them as evidence for action. The 14-member task force in Chennai Metropolitan Area will be headed by the vice-chairman of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

Similarly, a separate special task force has been constituted for areas other than CMA which come under the jurisdiction of Directorate of Town and Country Planning, the corporation area of Composite Local Planning Authority.

It includes the district collector or chairman of composite local planning authority; district officer of fire and rescue service department; commissioner of municipal corporation, municipalities, executive officer, town panchayat and president village panchayat; regional chief engineer of Tangedco and two persons having experience and technical knowledge in the field of planning, spatial architecture or civil engineering appointed by the collector with prior approval of the government.

It is learnt that initially, the special task force will take up Chennai Metropolitan Area and 11 Municipal Corporation areas in State.

The Role of Special Task Force: