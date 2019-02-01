Home States Tamil Nadu

Fire razes 7,854-hectares forests in Tamil Nadu in last five years

Official records accessed by Express reveal that last year alone 1,390 hectares were burnt down in 853 forest fires.

Forest Fire

A representational image of a forest fire (Photo | AP)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A staggering 7,854 hectares of forest were razed in 4,247 cases of reported fire incidents in the last five years in the State.

Though the State forest department takes several pro-active measures to limit the damage, an average of 1,000 hectares of forest are being engulfed in a fire every year. 

Official records accessed by Express reveal that last year alone 1,390 hectares were burnt down in 853 forest fires.

Among all the forest divisions, Theni reported the maximum damage losing 205 hectares in 98 forest fires.

It also suffered one of the biggest tragedies in recent memory in March last year, when 23 persons were charred to death during a trekking expedition on Kurangani Hills.

With the north-east monsoon failing and weather conditions remaining dry, forest officials are anticipating more trouble this year. 

In the first three weeks of this month, a total of 29 fires have been reported from eight divisions, destroying about 47 hectares of forest. 
Theni accounts for eight forest fires and the officials in districts have already suspended trekking activity well before annual two-month ban that kicks-in from February 15 to April 15. 

When contacted, a senior forest official told Express that the department has been working hard in combating the menace of forest fires, which are by and large manmade.

Detailing the fire management works carried out during the last five years, the official said 12,744 km of fire line clearing has been laid and 58 fire watch towers constructed. 

“Post-Kurangani Hills tragedy, the State government has also notified a comprehensive Tamil Nadu Forests and Wildlife Areas (Regulation of Trekking) Rules, 2018, which helps in regulating trekking activities.”  

Official sources also said 54 fire maps have been prepared to identify highly vulnerable, moderately vulnerable and less vulnerable areas. 

Bikes for fire-fighters 

The State government is spending heavily on giving comprehensive training to forest staff on forest fire management and procurement of equipment. 

A financial sanction of Rs 1.65 crore has been accorded, accepting the proposal from Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF).

Among several efficient equipment proposed to be procured, the department plans to buy 20 motorcycles for driving through the tough terrain during forest fires.

  • Cynthia Reilly
    Were these man made Forest Fires & subsequent destruction of Wildlife & their Habitats
    9 hours ago reply
