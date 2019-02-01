Home States Tamil Nadu

Freedom fighters get focus at spiritual fair

Students usually find it too dry and tedious to learn about leaders from our State who contributed towards the freedom struggle.

Published: 01st February 2019 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A sound and light show about freedom fighters, customised stamps by India Post and demonstrations of traditional Tamil musical instruments, were the key attractions at the second day of the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair on Thursday.

School students who visited the fair were captivated by the sound and light show and infographs installed at various places throughout the fair about freedom fighters like Velu Nachiyar, Kattabomman, Theeran Chinnamalai, Vachinathan, etc. 

“Students usually find it too dry and tedious to learn about leaders from our State who contributed towards the freedom struggle. The sound and light show about Jallianwala Bagh massacre and Andaman Jail were very illustrative and helped them grasp facts better,” said a teacher who accompanied students at the fair.
Members from the trust that organised the event, said over the six days, students from close to 1,400 schools, will participate in the various competitions being held. 

Hundreds who flocked to the fair’s 10th edition were especially intrigued by traditional Tamil instruments displayed by the team from Kosainagaraan, musicians who play these instruments at Tamil weddings. Students, elders and even policemen enthusiastically tried their hand at instruments like the Kombu, Parai, Thudumbu, etc. “Western instruments have replaced most of the traditional ones. Also several parts of these instruments have gotten plastic substitutes hence making the originals disappear over time,” Shivakumar, head of the team.

R Rajalakshmi, vice chairperson of the managing team of the fair, said that students are ferried from their respective schools to the fair to learn most about spiritual beliefs and India’s freedom movement. “Nowadays students don’t have the time or interest to divulge into specifics about how India got its freedom. It is our responsibility to make it more interesting for them,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp