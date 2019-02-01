Freedom fighters get focus at spiritual fair

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A sound and light show about freedom fighters, customised stamps by India Post and demonstrations of traditional Tamil musical instruments, were the key attractions at the second day of the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair on Thursday.

School students who visited the fair were captivated by the sound and light show and infographs installed at various places throughout the fair about freedom fighters like Velu Nachiyar, Kattabomman, Theeran Chinnamalai, Vachinathan, etc.

“Students usually find it too dry and tedious to learn about leaders from our State who contributed towards the freedom struggle. The sound and light show about Jallianwala Bagh massacre and Andaman Jail were very illustrative and helped them grasp facts better,” said a teacher who accompanied students at the fair.

Members from the trust that organised the event, said over the six days, students from close to 1,400 schools, will participate in the various competitions being held.

Hundreds who flocked to the fair’s 10th edition were especially intrigued by traditional Tamil instruments displayed by the team from Kosainagaraan, musicians who play these instruments at Tamil weddings. Students, elders and even policemen enthusiastically tried their hand at instruments like the Kombu, Parai, Thudumbu, etc. “Western instruments have replaced most of the traditional ones. Also several parts of these instruments have gotten plastic substitutes hence making the originals disappear over time,” Shivakumar, head of the team.

R Rajalakshmi, vice chairperson of the managing team of the fair, said that students are ferried from their respective schools to the fair to learn most about spiritual beliefs and India’s freedom movement. “Nowadays students don’t have the time or interest to divulge into specifics about how India got its freedom. It is our responsibility to make it more interesting for them,” she said.