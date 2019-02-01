Housing Ministry sanctions 68,110 affordable homes for Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved construction of 68,110 affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) during the 42nd meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee at Delhi on Wednesday.

This is part of the 4.78 lakh affordable houses for urban poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) that had got the approval. The cumulative number of houses sanctioned under PMAY(Urban) now is 72.65 lakh.

TN has carried a demand assessment of 8.30 lakh houseless households in urban areas under PMAY’s four components --- In situ rehabilitation, Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme, Beneficiary-led Construction and Affordable Housing in Partnership.

Officials said the State has got more than 14 lakh applications under the four components, including 8.3 lakh houseless identified under demand survey being carried out in 666 urban local bodies (12 corporations, 124 municipalities, 528 town panchayats and two cantonments) last year.

940 projects at a cost of Rs 22,492 crore with Central assistance of Rs 7,180 crore was approved at the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee meeting.