Manager of Tiruvannamalai children's home imprisoned for alleged sexual harassment

In the recent past, two other homes-Rainbow and Mercy-had to be closed down following complaints of sexual harassment.

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 30-year-old manager of a home for children located in the town here was sent to judicial custody following complaints of sexual harassment raised by an inmate during an awareness programme.

Vinothkumar, the manager, was booked under section 35A (sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 8, 11 (sexual harassment upon a child) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by the All Woman Police, Tiruvannamalai town, on Wednesday night and subsequently remanded to judicial custody, police sources said.

The action followed a complaint made by an inmate of the Arunai Home located at Mahasakthi Nagar in Ramana Nagar Extension during an awareness meet held on Sunday. A team of officials led by district collector KS Kandasamy raided the home and shifted all 15 inmates to a government-run facility.

The Police are also holding inquiries on the role of Babu who runs the home.

“Vinothkumar was remanded to judicial custody. Inquiries are being held to ascertain whether Babu also involved in the issue,” Tiruvannamalai DSP K Annadurai told Express on Thursday.

Babu was booked under section 21 (2) (failure to report offence) of POCSO Act.

Police said the girl's charge was that she had noticed Vinothkumar watching porn film and once showed such obscene pictures to her.

Investigators said that she had not made reference to any sort of physical abuse.

Meanwhile, it was stated that a proprietor of big size home was behind such allegations of sexual harassment in smaller homes.

When asked, a Police officer said, “We are also hearing messages that it was an instigation by a particular person, but the truth is yet to be ascertained.”

In the wake of the complaints of sexual harassment of inmates, the collector has ordered the administrators of homes for children, women and the elderly to obtain proper permission by Feb.28.

The owner should obtain license from the district collector according to the mandate of the Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for women and children (Regulation) Act, 2014, he said.

