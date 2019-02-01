Rs 12 crore sanctioned to uplift 20 tribal schools near Tamil Nadu's Vellore

Home States Tamil Nadu

The Director of the Adi Dravidar department has been assigned the responsibility of overseeing the progress of the project which includes 16 major works.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has sanctioned Rs 12 crore to the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department for providing infrastructure facilities to 20 tribal schools located near Vellore. 

These schools, which are run by the Forest department, are situated near Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Pollachi. During the year 2017-18, the Adi Dravidar department had requested funding from the government under the NABARD scheme to upgrade the facilities at these schools. 

After due consideration, the government has accepted the proposal out forth by the Director of the Adi Dravidar and Forest department, said a release from the Department of Information and Public Relations on Thursday. 

The release also added that Chief Conservator of Forests will make sure that the project is not taken under any other scheme. The Director of the Adi Dravidar department has been assigned the responsibility of overseeing the progress of the project which includes 16 major works.

