Tamil Nadu braces to face water shortage, Rs 823.64 crore set aside by Palaniswami government

water

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A slew of measures have been chalked out by the State government to tide over the impending water crisis for which the Chief Minister has allocated Rs 158 crore to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply during the upcoming summer season.

During a review meeting conducted at the secretariat on Thursday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami directed departments concerned, to quickly complete ongoing water supply works. 

An additional Rs 122 crore has been sanctioned to Chennai Metro Water and Rs 36 crore to TWAD board to take up waterworks in urban and rural areas.

Officers have been directed to visit different parts of the city thrice, during February, to monitor water supply work. 

“Digging of new borewells, replacement of damaged pipes and repair of recharge structures must be taken up on a war-footing by district collectors,” said Palaniswami. Apart from overseeing water supply, officials have been asked to check if street lights are working properly and also to ensure that garbage is routinely cleared across the city.

Additional funds

Following the failure of north-east monsoon and fast depleting water level in the four reservoirs, the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department has also sanctioned Rs 823 crore to implement over 34,000 drought mitigation works. 

During a review meeting with the corporation, Metro Water and municipality officials on Thursday, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply, SP Velumani discussed about potential water sources to tap water, once reservoirs run dry after March. 

Firstly, from February, 30MLD will be drawn from quarries in Sikkayapuram at a cost of Rs 11 crore. Secondly, water will be tapped from 350 agricultural wells in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts at a cost of Rs 47 crore. Thirdly, Rs 39.60 crore will be spent to hire additional lorries.

Additionally, the government plans to supply an extra 56MLD by digging bore wells at Retteri, Perumbakkam Eri and Ayanambakkam Eri at a cost of Rs 48.45 crore. 

Further, Rs 19.17 crore has been set aside to draw water from Erumaiyur quarries. 171 new borewells will be constructed to extract water at a cost of Rs 8.8 crore. 

Also, according to a release from the Chennai Metro Water Board, lorries with a reduced capacity of 2,000 litres will be used to ferry drinking water in streets that are too narrow, instead of the usual 9,000-litre lorries.

CM inaugurates smart dustbins

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated Smart dustbins in the city on Thursday, according to a release from the Directorate of Public Relations.  

These Smart dustbins (reverse vending machines), which will be placed in public places such as railway stations and bus stops as part of the Extended Producers Responsibility (EPO), will crush the plastic bottles and tin cans on intake.

This mechanism will allow more waste to be stored at a time.  TNPCB member secretary D Sekar also took part in the event.

Ensuring a thirst-free summer

  • Rs 158 crore: sanctioned by State government to overcome upcoming water crisis.

  • An extra Rs122 crore has been allotted for completing water supply projects.

  • Officials asked to speed-up ongoing water pipeline works.

  • A whopping Rs 823.64 crore has been set aside for drought mitigation.

  • Nearly 35,000 works to be carried out to maintain continuous water supply.

  • Yet to get Krishna water from Andhra.

  • Current water supply has been reduced to 550MLD from 650 MLD due to water shortage.

  • Combined storage of four reservoirs less than 10 per cent of actual capacity.

  • Water from reservoirs and Veeranam tank will last only till March.

  • TN yet to receive its share of 1 Tmcft Krishna water from AP.

Tamil Nadu Water Shortage Chennai Water Crisis

