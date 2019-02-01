Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu budget to be presented on February 8

With the union Budget bringing relief to the middle-class, the state budget is also expected to  have some surprise in store.

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister, O Panneerselvam will present the state budget for 2019-2020 in the Assembly on February 8. The budget session will begin from 10 am, said a statement issued by the assembly.

As the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled this year, the state budget is being presented a bit early this year.  With the Union budget bringing relief to the middle classes by pushing up the income tax threshold to Rs five lakh, it is expected that the State too may have some surprise in store in its annual financial statement ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

The first session of the Assembly for the year began on January 2 with the customary address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit to the House.

The Opposition parties had boycotted his address. A gift hamper to every family (including Rs 1,000 cash component) with a ration card for the harvest festival of Pongal (in January) was among the announcements he had made.

On January 8, the House was adjourned sine die after the passage of several Bills including ones that extended the term of office of special officers of urban and rural civic bodies by another six months.

