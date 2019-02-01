Tamil Nadu Deputy CM urges leather industry to invest in 'land of opportunities'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday urged leather traders from across the globe to invest in Tamil Nadu as “it is a land of opportunities”.

While inaugurating the 34th edition of the India International Leather Fair (IILF) at Chennai Trade Centre, Panneerselvam said the superior quality of raw materials are available in the State and it produces the finest leather products.

He said that Tamil Nadu contributes to 70 per cent of the output of leather products of the country and upto 40 per cent in the total exports made by the country in this sector.

“The government will continue to provide all kind of necessary support to the leather industry sector to help them grow,” said Panneerselvam.

Speaking at the event, Industry minister M C Sampath highlighted that sufficient land is available in the special economic zones for leather industries while single window system has been put in place to ensure that all necessary clearances are provided to them at the earliest.

“The state government provides different kinds of subsidies also to the industries to encourage them to set up their units here,” said Sampath.

KC Karuppannan, Environment Minister, was also present on the occasion. The fair will conclude on February 3. At least 450 exhibitors from across the globe are participating in this event to showcase their skills and products. An entire range of products relating to the leather industry — from raw materials to innovative finished products — has been showcased at the fair.

“The fair aims to project India as an investment destination and manufacturing hub in the leather sector,”said P R Aqeel Ahmed, chairman of Council for Leather Exports.

Countries like Brazil, China, France, Germany and Italy have set up their special pavilions in the fair and displayed products manufactured by them.

The event is being jointly organised by the Council of Leather Exports, India Trade Promotion Organisation, Central Leather Research Insitute, Indian Shoe Federation Indian Finished Leather Manufacturers and Exporters Association and Indian Footwear Component Manufacturers’ Association.