Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM urges leather industry to invest in 'land of opportunities'

Countries like Brazil, China, France, Germany and Italy have set up their special pavilions in the fair and displayed products manufactured by them.

Published: 01st February 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday urged leather traders from across the globe to invest in Tamil Nadu as “it is a land of opportunities”.

While inaugurating the 34th edition of the India International Leather Fair (IILF) at Chennai Trade Centre, Panneerselvam said the superior quality of raw materials are available in the State and it produces the finest leather products.

He said that Tamil Nadu contributes to 70 per cent of the output of leather products of the country and upto 40 per cent in the total exports made by the country in this sector.

“The government will continue to provide all kind of necessary support to the leather industry sector to help them grow,” said Panneerselvam.

Speaking at the event, Industry minister M C Sampath highlighted that sufficient land is available in the special economic zones for leather industries while single window system has been put in place to ensure that all necessary clearances are provided to them at the earliest.

“The state government provides different kinds of subsidies also to the industries to encourage them to set up their units here,” said Sampath.

KC Karuppannan, Environment Minister, was also present on the occasion. The fair will conclude on February 3. At least 450 exhibitors from across the globe are participating in this event to showcase their skills and products. An entire range of products relating to the leather industry — from raw materials to innovative finished products — has been showcased at the fair.

“The fair aims to project India as an investment destination and manufacturing hub in the leather sector,”said P R Aqeel Ahmed, chairman of Council for Leather Exports.

Countries like Brazil, China, France, Germany and Italy have set up their special pavilions in the fair and displayed products manufactured by them.

The event is being jointly organised by the Council of Leather Exports, India Trade Promotion Organisation, Central Leather Research Insitute, Indian Shoe Federation Indian Finished Leather Manufacturers and Exporters Association and Indian Footwear Component Manufacturers’ Association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp