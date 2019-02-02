AIADMK government most effective in implementing schemes: Tamil Nadu CM

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami attended the wedding reception of K P Anbalagan’s son in Keragodahalli, Karimangalam on Friday. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and various other party members were present at the function.

The Ministers were received by Collector S Malarvizhi and welcomed by hundreds of party members with much fanfare. During the meeting with party members and district representatives, Edappadi Palaniswami said that AIADMK-led government has been the most effective government in implementing schemes and public welfare.

In his speech at Thoppur, Edappadi Palaniswami said, “Former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha had always strived for the welfare of the people; following her footsteps, the AIADMK has also taken up the mantle.”

The AIADMK-led government has led Tamil Nadu to reach new strides and it was because of its swift and successful implementation of schemes, he said. It will continue to strive for the welfare of the people, he said and asked the people to extend their support for its effective development of the State and its people.

Minister of Forest Dindigul C Sreenivasan, Minister of Cooperatives Sellur K Raja, Minister of Electricity Thangamani, Minister of Municipal Administration S P Velumani, Minister of Health C Vijayabaskar, and Minister of Social Welfare V Saroja and senior party members participated in the event.

K P Anbalagan’s son Chandramohan was married to one Vaishnavi at Tirupati in January. The newly wed couple received blessings from the ministers.