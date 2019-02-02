Cheyyar road fatality: Lorry driver's negligence led to loss of six lives

R SIVAKUMAR By

Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A day after six persons, including four women, died in a road fatality at Thumbai in Kiliyathur village in Cheyyar, investigations revealed that negligent and rash driving on the part of the brick-laden truck's driver lead to the accident claiming the precious lives.

The mishap occurred when a group of 35 persons, hailing from Magaral, in Kancheepuram district, were heading to Cheyyar to attend a function on a van. Six persons onboard the van-M Manikandan, 28, the van driver, M Perumal, 50, his wife P Amulu, 45, K Uma, 40, M Kuppu, 40, and G Jayaseeli, 40-were crushed to death when the speeding truck (TCJ 5455) collided with the van (TN20 CA2844). Van turned turtle in the impact of the collision, sources said.

On information, the Police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and swung into action to rescue those got entrapped into the van. Revenue department officials led by Cheyyar Tahsildar Mahendramani also went to the spot to help rescue work.

As many as 29 persons were rescued from the van before rushing them to the government hospital at Cheyyar. Of them, 10 grievously injured were moved to the Govt Medical College Hospital in Chengalpet. Their condition was stated to be stable.

The truck driver, R Kumaresan, 25, escaped with injuries and was undergoing treatment at the local government hospital.

Top officials including Tiruvannamalai SP MR Sibi Chakravarthy visited the spot. The bodies of all the six persons died in the mishap were handed over to their relatives after performing post-mortem on Saturday.

The Cheyyar police registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt) and 304 A (causing death by rash or negligent act) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the truck driver.

Investigations revealed that the driver Kumaresan had jumped the lane, accelerating the speed of the truck, which was proceeding to Chennai, leading to the collision.

“The driver had jumped the lane while speeding up and subsequently collided with the van. His rash driving and negligence led to the fatal accident,” Cheyyar Police Inspector Janardhanan told Express.

A team of officials from Kancheepuram district led by Sub-collector Saravanan visited the Cheyyar government hospital to complete the formalities in handing over the bodies to the relatives of the deceased, besides helping the injured persons.