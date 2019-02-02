Home States Tamil Nadu

Cheyyar road fatality: Lorry driver's negligence led to loss of six lives

As many as 29 persons were rescued from the van before rushing them to the government hospital at Cheyyar.

Published: 02nd February 2019 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By R SIVAKUMAR
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A day after six persons, including four women, died in a road fatality at Thumbai in Kiliyathur village in Cheyyar, investigations revealed that negligent and rash driving on the part of the brick-laden truck's driver lead to the accident claiming the precious lives.

The mishap occurred when a group of 35 persons, hailing from Magaral, in Kancheepuram district, were heading to Cheyyar to attend a function on a van. Six persons onboard the van-M Manikandan, 28, the van driver, M Perumal, 50, his wife P Amulu, 45, K Uma, 40, M Kuppu, 40, and G Jayaseeli, 40-were crushed to death when the speeding truck (TCJ 5455) collided with the van (TN20 CA2844). Van turned turtle in the impact of the collision, sources said.

On information, the Police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and swung into action to rescue those got entrapped into the van. Revenue department officials led by Cheyyar Tahsildar Mahendramani also went to the spot to help rescue work.

As many as 29 persons were rescued from the van before rushing them to the government hospital at Cheyyar. Of them, 10 grievously injured were moved to the Govt Medical College Hospital in Chengalpet. Their condition was stated to be stable.

The truck driver, R Kumaresan, 25, escaped with injuries and was undergoing treatment at the local government hospital.

Top officials including Tiruvannamalai SP MR Sibi Chakravarthy visited the spot. The bodies of all the six persons died in the mishap were handed over to their relatives after performing post-mortem on Saturday.

The Cheyyar police registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt) and 304 A (causing death by rash or negligent act) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the truck driver.

Investigations revealed that the driver Kumaresan had jumped the lane, accelerating the speed of the truck, which was proceeding to Chennai, leading to the collision.

“The driver had jumped the lane while speeding up and subsequently collided with the van. His rash driving and negligence led to the fatal accident,” Cheyyar Police Inspector Janardhanan told Express.

A team of officials from Kancheepuram district led by Sub-collector Saravanan visited the Cheyyar government hospital to complete the formalities in handing over the bodies to the relatives of the deceased, besides helping the injured persons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp