Elephant Chinna thambi’s 30-km journey to Kottur takes him to Udumalai

Published: 02nd February 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers gathered to watch Chinna Thambi at Deepalapatti village in Udumalai in Tirupur on Friday. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A day after Chinna Thambi’s 30-km trek to Kottur from Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), he surprised the residents of Deepalapatti village in Udumalai block by showing up in the early hours of Friday morning. 

Waking up to his trumpeting sound, while residents of Deepalapatti village were taken aback, people from neighbouring villages too gathered to watch the officials on loggerheads with the 25-year-old pachyderm that took only six days to trail back to human habitat. 

Since Friday morning, it was an extensive exercise for officials of the Forest department from Tirupur, Udumalai and Pollachi ranges. However, when their efforts to shoo the jumbo back into the ATR was not fruitful till late in the evening on Friday, they decided to follow him.

Explaining how their initial plans to chase the animal into the forest came a cropper, Udumalai Forest Range Officer Dhanabalan said, “From Kottur in Pollachi range on Thursday, Chinnathambi walked nearly 30.3 km to reach Deepalapatti village in Udumalai range via Arthanaripalayam, Devanurpudur, Pubgamuthur on Friday. As we are tailing him, the elephant, currently at Pallapalayam, will soon reach Thekkalur. From there, he is expected to tread into ATR.” So far, there has been no damage to life and property, Dhanabalan informed. 

Pollachi Forest Range Officer A Kasilingam, who was also engaged in relocating the animal, said that they have been trying various methods, including bursting crackers, to get Chinnathambi back to the forest area. 

Crowd-puller 

Many people were flocking to Deepalapatti village just to get a glimpse of the elephant, who was already trending on social media platforms. Some were also seen enthusiastically clicking pictures and taking videos of the tusker, who was refusing to budge. 

V Mahendran (46), a resident of Deepalapatti, told Express that they saw Chinnathambi in close quarters grazing in a maize farm. “We were surprised to see Chinna Thambi as calm as a temple elephant. He was treading without wreaking any havoc,” he added. 

“In the past one month, spotting a wild elephant in our habitat has become common. After knowing that Chinna Thambi has come to Udumalai region, we went to see how he was chased into the reserve forest,” said N Kantharmani from A Devanurpudur.

It may be recalled that after seven hours of struggle, the Forest department officials managed to tranquilise Chinna Thambi, who was ravaging farmlands and visiting habitats to get the taste of grains in Coimbatore division, and relocate him to Varagaliyar Reserve Forest in Ulanthy range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on January 25.

