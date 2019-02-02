Joy of motherhood on road as Coimbatore hospital shuts doors for 22-year-old woman

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After being denied admission at a private health centre in Vedapatti, a 22-year-old woman was forced to give birth on the roadside in the early hours of Friday.

Though the centre was open, the woman was reportedly turned away as there was no doctor present to attend to her. It was the women in the village who came to her aid and helped her deliver the baby.

Mother and child were then admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for further care.

V Anjalai (22), a native of Mahadevapattinam village of Mannargudi block in Thiruvarur district, was visiting relatives at Nagarajapuram near Vedapatti.

Her husband Vijay (34) also accompanied her. Around 2.30 am on Friday, she experienced labour pain. They contacted a private health centre at Vedapatti over the phone and asked for emergency care before taking Anjali there.

However, they centre refused to take her in. Though it was open in the early hours, they were told that there was no doctor to attend to her, said M Maheswari, Anjali’s relative.

With Anjali still in pain, the family waited at the centre for nearly half an hour but in vain. It was then that a few villagers came to their aid. They cordoned off an area of the roadside near the centre and helped Anjalai deliver the child. Within minutes, she gave birth to a male baby, she narrated.

Anjali had fallen unconscious during the process.

Speaking about the experience, she said, “I told my husband that I cannot move from the place; if I were being moved to another hospital, the baby would have been born on the way. So, I asked him to save my baby by keeping me there. My first child too died after birth a few years ago,” she recalled.

It was only after she regained consciousness much later that she was informed about the birth in front of the health centre with the help of the village women.

It was around 6 am that a 108 ambulance service delivered the mother and child to the CMCH. Doctors said that both of them have been admitted to the comprehensive emergency obstetric and neonatal care centre and were stable.

While all turned out well with the mother-child duo, Anjali’s relatives expressed disappointment over the health services available to them; they, and other villagers, urged the Health department to take action against the private health centre.

Though it was located in rural Coimbatore, Deputy Director of Health Services (Rural) P G Banumathi refused to accept the allegation and said that the place did not come under her ambit.

Action sought

While all turned out well with the mother-child duo, Anjali’s family expressed disappointment over the health services available to them; they, and other villagers, urged the Health dept to take action against the health centre