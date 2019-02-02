Home States Tamil Nadu

Relocate Periyar statue at Salem in consultation with stakeholders: Madras HC  

However, he claimed it is about seven metres from the mandated spot and has been causing hindrance to the motorists. 

Published: 02nd February 2019 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed Salem District collector R Rohini to ensure relocation of the Periyar Statue along the Salem- Ulundurpet road in consultation with all the stakeholders, including the President of the EVR statue installation committee by February 18. 

The Division Bench of justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumanth while hearing the petition filed by P Selvarajan, an activist, directed the district collector to hold a meeting with the committee by February 5 regarding the relocation and file a detailed report by February 18 post-relocation 

The petitioner cited that a 1978 government order which stated that the statue should be erected at 50/4, in Attur along the Salem- Ulundupet Road. However, he claimed it is about seven metres from the mandated spot and has been causing hindrance to the motorists. 

The counsel appearing for the government conceded that the statue is present in the road and funds are being awaited from the revenue department for relocating it. However, the petitioner claimed that it takes only around Rs 4  lakhs to shift the statue and that the statue is an area which comes under the jurisdiction of the Attur Municipality.  

