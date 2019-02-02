Home States Tamil Nadu

School van driver, helper held for sexual abuse of four-year-old girl in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A van driver and helper of a private school arrested for allegedly drugging a sexually abusing a four-year-old girl near Karamadai. 

The management of the school in Sikkarampalayam reportedly tried to delay inquiry and silence the parents when the issue was taken to their notice. 

It was only after other parents demanded action that they handed over the 37-year-old driver and 55-year-old helper to police, claimed sources.

On Tuesday, the four-year-old girl came home exhausted. It took the parents some time to get her to narrate what had happened, said the police. 

“The girl who takes the school van was dropped last on Tuesday. Usually, two other children were dropped after this girl. However, on Tuesday, the driver reportedly took a different route to have her as the last passenger. It was then that they drugged her and sexually abused her,” they said.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s parents, Thudiyalur police registered a case against the two men under sections 3b(d) and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act read with section 109 (abatement) of Indian Penal Code and arrested the duo. Police were also in the process of investigating if they had done the same to any other children.

The child was likely to be subjected to be a medical examination to check if she was injected as claimed in the complaint. An inquiry would be made with parents of other students in the school too.

