Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu schools baffled on awarding marks for planting trees

Sengottaiyan on Thursday said that 12 marks - two marks in each subject- will be awarded to students for planting trees, from the academic year 2019-2020.

Published: 02nd February 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan’s announcement to grant marks for planting trees, has left principals and teachers bamboozled as they have received no official communication on how to implement it. Sengottaiyan on Thursday said that 12 marks - two marks in each subject- will be awarded to students for planting trees, from the academic year 2019-2020.

Standing in the volleyball court, the only open space in a matriculation school near Valluvarkottam which doubles as the playground, K Valarmathi, physical education instructor, defensively crossed her hands and said, “Where will students play if they plant trees here?”

The principal of the school has no idea where the trees can be planted. “We are awaiting government instructions on how to implement this. Can three students plant one tree together? Can it be planted in public places or their home? Should we reduce the marks given for practical exams? I have so many questions,” she said.

Suneera Samuel, a botany teacher at a school in the city, said, “Maintaining and watering them is important. What’s the point of planting a tree in some faraway place and leaving it to die later? The government should come up with a comprehensive plan,” she opined.

Her school already has an eco-club looking after the school gardens. She is unsure if marks will be given for growing plants instead.

Both, government and government-aided schools will have to implement the system once an official order comes through, said S Kannappan, the Director of Matriculation Schools.

“The Department of Government Examinations will give us instructions how these marks will be allotted,” he said.

The Director of Government Examinations, Vasundra Devi, however, said that it is the School Education Department that will have to find a way to accommodate the marks within the internals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp