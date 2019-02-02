Tamil Nadu to curb mushrooming of beach resorts, hotels along East Coast Road

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With eroding coastline and mushrooming beach resorts and hotels along East Coast Road (ECR) between Chennai and Mahabalipuram, the State government is proposing to carry out a comprehensive study to assess the stability and carrying capacity of the coast and roll out stringent measures to limit the frenzied construction activity.

A decision to this effect has been taken at the 103rd meeting of Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA).

“During the meeting, it was pointed out that several beach resorts and hotels are in existence already, along ECR between Chennai and Mahabalipuram and also several projects are under construction.

Hence, it was emphasised, during the meeting, that a comprehensive study shall be conducted, on the impact of the presence of the said hotels, beach resorts and other recreational/ tourism activities, on the coastal and marine eco-system, flora and fauna, so as to strengthen the monitoring system, developing proper mitigation measures, policy decisions based on the carrying capacity of the coast etc,” noted M Jayanthi, Member-secretary of TNSCZMA and Director of Environment.

The authority had resolved to conduct the study, through a reputed agency and shortly work order will be issued. Such a study is being proposed for the first time and this becomes even more significant in the wake of new Coastal Zone Regulation (CRZ) norms, which have essentially taken off several environmental safeguards and encourage rapid urbanisation of the coasts.

For instance, in Chennai, a large extent of coastline up to Uthandi on ECR has been changed from CRZ III (land areas that are relatively undisturbed) to CRZ II (developed land areas close to the shoreline, within the existing municipal limits), essentially removing the no development zone protection and freeing it for development.

The new CRZ Notification, 2018 facilitates construction of beach resorts, hotels and tourism development projects both in CRZ-III and CRZ-II areas with certain ‘loose’ guidelines. For CRZ III areas, two separate categories have been proposed. CRZ III A — Densely populated rural areas with a population density of 2,161 per sq kilometre, as per 2011 census.

Such areas should have a no-development zone (NDZ) of 50 metres from the high tide line (HTL), as against 200 metres from HTL stipulated in CRZ Notification, 2011. CRZ III B areas are rural areas with a population density of below 2,161 per sq kilometre, as per 2011 census. Such areas shall continue to have an NDZ of 200 metres from HTL.

The notification also simplifies the procedure for CRZ clearances.

“Only such projects or activities, which are located in CRZ I and IV areas, shall be dealt with for CRZ clearance by the Union Environment ministry. For all other project activities located in CRZ II/III areas, CRZ clearance can be considered at the State-level.

“The new CRZ Notification is a disaster. Some of the decisions are taken without factoring key issues like sea level rise,” said Pooja Kumar of Coastal Resource Centre.

Besides, the new notification allows temporary tourism facilities such as shacks, toilet blocks, change rooms and drinking water facilities on beaches.

The notification also has streamlined the process of CRZ clearances and only projects located in CRZ-I (Ecologically Sensitive Areas) and CRZ IV (area covered between Low Tide Line and 12 nautical miles seaward) will now be dealt by the Union Environment Ministry for clearance. Powers for clearances with respect to CRZ-II and III have been delegated at the state level.

Express has reported extensively on CRZ violation along ECR and at Muttukadu, where a row of bungalows were built within 20 metres from the sea. Due to sea erosion, many of these bungalows have developed cracks and collapsed.