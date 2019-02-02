Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Wild elephant Chinnathambi to be put in captivity

Chinnathambi was released at Varagaliyar reserve forest after it was tranquilised and captured from Somayanur in Coimbatore forest division last week.

Published: 02nd February 2019 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Kumki elephant Paari and its mahout take part in the effort to shoot the wild elephant with a tranquiliser so that it can be shifted from the residential area and released back into the wild where it belongs. (Prakash Chellamuthu | Express Photo Service)

Image used for representation Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Relocated wild elephant Chinnathambi, which was again seen roaming near the residential area and agricultural land for past three days around Pollachi and Udumalai, will be put into captivity, says Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan.

"The decision was taken for the welfare of the public as well as the animal. The government is working on the guidance of Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa,' said Minister Srinivasan while speaking at the inauguration of Gaja Yatra organised by the wildlife trust of India to retrieve elephant corridor.

READ| Elephant Chinnathambi’s 30-km journey to Kottur takes him to Udumalai

However, the minister has not revealed whether the animal would be shifted to Kozhikamuthi in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) or Theppakkadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

Chinnathambi was released at Varagaliyar reserve forest after it was tranquilised and captured from Somayanur in Coimbatore forest division last week. The animal which was fitted with Radio Collar, travelled over 80 km in the last two days in the surroundings of Pollachi and Udumalai.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore based advocates have decided to file a petition before the Madras High Court opposing the government's move to capture and put the Chinnathambi in captivity. 

TAGS
Elephant corridor Chinnathambi Wild elephants Coimbatore forest Madras High Court

