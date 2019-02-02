Tamil Nadu: Wild elephant Chinnathambi to be put in captivity

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Relocated wild elephant Chinnathambi, which was again seen roaming near the residential area and agricultural land for past three days around Pollachi and Udumalai, will be put into captivity, says Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan.

"The decision was taken for the welfare of the public as well as the animal. The government is working on the guidance of Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa,' said Minister Srinivasan while speaking at the inauguration of Gaja Yatra organised by the wildlife trust of India to retrieve elephant corridor.

However, the minister has not revealed whether the animal would be shifted to Kozhikamuthi in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) or Theppakkadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

Chinnathambi was released at Varagaliyar reserve forest after it was tranquilised and captured from Somayanur in Coimbatore forest division last week. The animal which was fitted with Radio Collar, travelled over 80 km in the last two days in the surroundings of Pollachi and Udumalai.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore based advocates have decided to file a petition before the Madras High Court opposing the government's move to capture and put the Chinnathambi in captivity.