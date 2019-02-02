Union Budget: Funds increased for doubling of railway tracks in Tamil Nadu

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three track doubling works in southern districts of Tamil Nadu have received Rs 485 crore in the Union Interm Budget for the year 2019 - 20.

For 2018-19, the doubling works were allocated only Rs 250 crore.

Similarly the long pending Madurai - Bodinayakkanur (90.41 km) and Pattukottai - Karaikudi (74 km) gauge conversion works each received Rs 100 crore. However, Rs 3,615-crore worth projects which were targeted for completion before 2020 have received a total of Rs 735 crore which accounts for 20 per cent of the project cost.

According to the railway pink book submitted before Parliament on Friday, for the 160-km long Madurai - Vanchimaniyachi - Thoothukudi line, Railways has sanctioned Rs 169 crore while the project cost is estimated at Rs 1,182.23 crore. Last year, Rs 75 crore was allocated for the project.

Similarly, another 102-km doubling project of Vanchi Maniyachi - Tirunelveli - Nagercoil section which was estimated to cost Rs 1,003.94 crore has been sanctioned Rs 183 crore, as against the previous year’s allocation of Rs 75 crore.

The 86.55 km Kanniyakumari - Nagercoil - Thiruvananthapuram line which is estimated to cost Rs 1,431.90 crore has received Rs 133 crore. Last year, the allocation was Rs 110 crore.

Tamil Nadu witnesses the highest inter-State migration for education, health and employment.

Accordingly, transportation demand also increases every year.

Rail passengers from southern Tamil Nadu are pinning their hopes on the speedy completion of the doubling project which would connect the region with other parts of Tamil Nadu and the country.

It would also pave the way for accelerated social and economic development in Madurai, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

While the long pending new lines also have hardly received funds in the Union budget, the absence of announcement on doubling the Villupuram - Thanjavur section has disappointed rail passengers.

A Giri, a former member of Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee, (DRUCC) Tiruchy said the budget has given thrust to electrification of railway lines.

However, there was no announcement on establishing a coaching terminal on the mainline.

“The Villupuram - Thanjavur section which was saturated many years ago, has not taken up for doubling. It is disappointing, he said.