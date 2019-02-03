Home States Tamil Nadu

45 injured during jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur

A total of 500 bulls, including the traditional kangeyam bulls and 550 tamers, participated in the sport which was inaugurated by state Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai Radhakrishnan.

Published: 03rd February 2019 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

The media attention of 2017 has also led to newer official arenas springing up for Jallikattu.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: At a jallikkattu event in nearby Tirupur on Sunday, 45 persons were injured, police said.

Officials said 45 persons involved in the game were injured, of which 38 were treated for minor injuries. Two were admitted at the government hospital here and four at the government hospital in Tirupur.

Those injured include 29 tamers. Ten persons watching the game and two bull owners were also injured.

The bulls were sent to the arena only after medical checkup by veterinarians, with 13 medical teams and 13 ambulances kept ready for any emergency, police said.

