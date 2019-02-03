45 injured during jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur

By PTI

COIMBATORE: At a jallikkattu event in nearby Tirupur on Sunday, 45 persons were injured, police said.

A total of 500 bulls, including the traditional kangeyam bulls and 550 tamers, participated in the sport which was inaugurated by state Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai Radhakrishnan.

Officials said 45 persons involved in the game were injured, of which 38 were treated for minor injuries. Two were admitted at the government hospital here and four at the government hospital in Tirupur.

Those injured include 29 tamers. Ten persons watching the game and two bull owners were also injured.

The bulls were sent to the arena only after medical checkup by veterinarians, with 13 medical teams and 13 ambulances kept ready for any emergency, police said.