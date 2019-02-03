Home States Tamil Nadu

Alliance with NDA only after weighing in good deeds for Tamil Nadu: Thambidurai

He recalled that in the past five years, the Union budgets submitted by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had ignored the interests of Tamil Nadu.

Published: 03rd February 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

M Thambidurai

Senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha and a senior AIADMK leader, M Thambidurai, who has been criticising the BJP- led government, on Saturday went a step further and said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will take a decision on alliance after weighing the ‘good’ done by NDA to Tamil Nadu in the last five years. 

He claimed that the government had ignored Tamil Nadu on many counts.  He asserted that he would abide by whatever decision taken by party leaders on the issue. 

“The CM had categorically said AIADMK will join hands only with those who do good to Tamil Nadu. Financial assistance for cyclone ‘Gaja’ is yet to be released by the Centre; GST compensation to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore is still pending; besides many thousand crores of rupees meant for other departments are also pending. 

Tamil Nadu has been affected by NEET exam. The Centre had given permission for preparing DPR for constructing a new dam across Cauvery at Mekedatu violating the Supreme Court verdict.  So, let them clarify what were all the good things they did for Tamil Nadu,” Thambidurai told reporters in Thiruvarur district.

He recalled that in the past five years, the Union budgets submitted by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had ignored the interests of Tamil Nadu. Now, whatever they had announced in the interim budget could be part of their agenda for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.  

Stating that the NDA had failed to announce these measures during the past five years, he pointed out that the budget was meant for providing finances to the government till the new government was elected.

Thambidurai said some of the measures announced in the budget are indeed welcome. A Rs 5 lakh ceiling for income tax is one such but it is insufficient.  

The NDA government had enacted a legislation providing 10 per cent reservation for economically backward among the general category and the annual income ceiling for availing this was Rs 8 lakh.

So, they should have hiked the income tax ceiling up to Rs 8 lakh.  Besides, there has been no change in income tax slab. For farmers who have five-hectare lands Rs 6,000 per annum will be given.

This is insufficient. It should have been at least Rs 12,000. Meanwhile, at Salem, the Chief Minister said only after notification of Lok Sabha polls, talks on alliance will begin.

Rs 5000 crore

Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai said GST compensation to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore is still pending 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp