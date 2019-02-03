Alliance with NDA only after weighing in good deeds for Tamil Nadu: Thambidurai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha and a senior AIADMK leader, M Thambidurai, who has been criticising the BJP- led government, on Saturday went a step further and said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will take a decision on alliance after weighing the ‘good’ done by NDA to Tamil Nadu in the last five years.

He claimed that the government had ignored Tamil Nadu on many counts. He asserted that he would abide by whatever decision taken by party leaders on the issue.

“The CM had categorically said AIADMK will join hands only with those who do good to Tamil Nadu. Financial assistance for cyclone ‘Gaja’ is yet to be released by the Centre; GST compensation to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore is still pending; besides many thousand crores of rupees meant for other departments are also pending.

Tamil Nadu has been affected by NEET exam. The Centre had given permission for preparing DPR for constructing a new dam across Cauvery at Mekedatu violating the Supreme Court verdict. So, let them clarify what were all the good things they did for Tamil Nadu,” Thambidurai told reporters in Thiruvarur district.

He recalled that in the past five years, the Union budgets submitted by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had ignored the interests of Tamil Nadu. Now, whatever they had announced in the interim budget could be part of their agenda for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Stating that the NDA had failed to announce these measures during the past five years, he pointed out that the budget was meant for providing finances to the government till the new government was elected.

Thambidurai said some of the measures announced in the budget are indeed welcome. A Rs 5 lakh ceiling for income tax is one such but it is insufficient.

The NDA government had enacted a legislation providing 10 per cent reservation for economically backward among the general category and the annual income ceiling for availing this was Rs 8 lakh.

So, they should have hiked the income tax ceiling up to Rs 8 lakh. Besides, there has been no change in income tax slab. For farmers who have five-hectare lands Rs 6,000 per annum will be given.

This is insufficient. It should have been at least Rs 12,000. Meanwhile, at Salem, the Chief Minister said only after notification of Lok Sabha polls, talks on alliance will begin.

