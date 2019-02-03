Home States Tamil Nadu

Andhra government plans to construct 30 new check dams across Palar, activists want Tamil Nadu to move SC

The proposal for constructing new check dams have come to light when a team of officials of Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department's Upper Palar Division visited their counterparts in Chittoor.

Published: 03rd February 2019 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: In what is going to be a big blow to the farmers and the people downstream, the Andhra Pradesh government is working on a proposal to raise 30 new check dams across Palar to hold back water for irrigation purposes.

The people of Vellore, who are already riling over the neighbouring State's decision granting Rs. 41.70 crore for reconstruction and repair of 21 existing check dams, are now looking worried over the adverse impact the new structures are going to leave on making a livelihood.

Since the water is held back in the existing structures across Palar and Vellore, the downstream districts are deprived of the share of water legally bound to be released.

The proposal for constructing new check dams have come to light when a team of officials of Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department's Upper Palar Division visited their counterparts in Chittoor district recently to ascertain the facts.

“We have come to know when inquired at the offices of Superintending Engineer, WRD, Chittoor, and Executive Engineer, Palamaneri, that a proposal for constructing 30 check dams in a gap of 500 meters across Palar has been sent to Andhra Pradesh government for approval,” AP Anbarasan, Executive Engineer, Upper Palar Division, TNWRD, said an RTI reply to Palar activist A Asokan.

The RTI reply has also confirmed Andhra Pradesh government's allocation of Rs. 41.70 crore for reconstruction and repair of 21 existing check dams located in V.Kota, Ramakuppam, Santhipuram and Kuppam mandals three months ago.

The reconstruction/repair project is implemented to raise the height of existing structures at a few places so that more water can be held back.

Asokan, who is also a member of Reversal of Ecology Committee, Vellore, has shot off memorandums to top authorities including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the Prime Minister to intervene on this issue so that Vellore and other downstream districts in Tamil Nadu can be saved from turning into deserts without water in Palar.

He suggests the Tamil Nadu government to immediately move the apex court to restrain Andhra Pradesh government proceeding with the plans for new structures.

“Our State government should approach the Supreme Court to stop Andhra Pradesh from proceeding further either to raise the height of the existing structures or construct new ones,” he said.

Asokan noted that a case on Palar water sharing has already been with the Supreme Court.

Besides approaching the top court in the country, Tamil Nadu government should also knock doors of the Union Government for its intervention to restrain the neighbouring State which had never honoured its commitment of releasing 40 tmc water in Palar river as per the 1892 Mysore-Madras agreement on water sharing, he stated.

Palar Protection Committee leader AC Venkatesan cautioned, “If the concerned authorities of Tamil Nadu fail to wake up now and take the issue seriously, things will slip out of hands, leading to a massive catastrophe in the northern region of the State.”

When asked, a senior WRD officer said, “We have sent a report to the government on the proposal of Andhra Pradesh to construct 30 new check dams. Tamil Nadu government has already raised objection to raising new structures. If they go ahead, our government will approach the Supreme Court to issue a stay.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palar check dams Palar water sharing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp