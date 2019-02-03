Appointment of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University V-C upheld by Madras HC 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major relief to Krishnan Baskar, Vice-Chancellor of the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, the Madras High Court has dismissed a plea that challenged his eligibility and appointment to the post.

The petition filed by T Manohara Justus, a senate member of the varsity, and A Srinivasan, a retired professor, questioned the process through which Baskar was appointed in 2016 and his eligibility to hold the post of Vice-chancellor.

Justice R Suresh Kumar, in his order, observed, “Since Baskar worked as an assistant professor for nine years, associate professor for eight years and professor for seven years, he certainly had the necessary qualification to hold the post of Vice-Chancellor and in fact more qualification than required to hold the post and there is no evidence to suggest that the search committee has not acted properly in recommending his name. This court has no hesitation to hold that, the petitioners have not made out any case to issue notice questioning Baskar, as to under what authority he was holding the post.”

One of the main arguments of the petitioners was that Baskar did not submit an application for the post with the search committee that was formed in 2015 to select the next Vice-Chancellor. “The committee conducted a few sittings, scrutinised applications and shortlisted more than 10 candidates as per the notification. On the last sitting, the convenor of the committee brought an application of Baskar which was claimed to be recommended by the then chief secretary,” submitted Justus in the court.

The petitioners argued that it was improper to have included Baskar’s name in the last minute and alleged that it was done due to ‘compelling reasons.’

However, refusing to accept the contentions, Justice Suresh Kumar dismissed the arguments. The court’s order observed that, “The allegation that the search committee had not acted in proper manner, has been completely negated by one of the search committee members who has filed a detailed affidavit in this regard. If the affidavit and the counter affidavits are put in juxtaposition and are evaluated, the circumstances and the supporting evidences in the given context, would make it abundantly clear that the application of Baskar was discussed and deliberated by the committee and unanimous recommendation has been made as per the minutes recorded and the final meeting of the search committee.”