DMK president MK Stalin pays tribute to former Tamil Nadu CM Annadurai on his death anniversary

By ANI

CHENNAI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Sunday paid homage to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and veteran DMK leader CN Annadurai on his 50th death anniversary at Marina Beach Memorial.

Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, popularly called Anna, ushered in the first post-independence era non-Congress government in Tamil Nadu in 1967 when his party stormed to power.

Five years later actor-politician M G Ramachandran founded the AIADMK, a tribute to Annadurai and called it the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.