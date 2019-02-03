Governor Banwarilal Purohit felicitates Tamil Nadu’s NCC contingent

Home States Tamil Nadu

The Directorate was also adjudged the ‘Best Marching’ contingent during the Republic Day parade on Rajpath.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu National Cadet Corps contingent, which took part in the recently concluded Republic Day Camp at New Delhi, was felicitated by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan on Saturday. The 111 strong contingent with 87 boys and 24 girls, have won six medals in All India Best Cadet category including four gold medals, one silver medal and a bronze medal.  

The Directorate was also adjudged the ‘Best Marching’ contingent during the Republic Day parade on Rajpath. The cultural team of the contingent was also adjudged the Best.  Overall, the directorate has been adjudged the Best Directorate Runner Up for the year 2018 -19 for the second consecutive year.

The Governor congratulated the cadets for their achievements and emphasized on character building and the importance of following right virtues.  

He also advised the cadets to choose Mahatma Gandhi and former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam as their role models and learn the right virtues from their lives. He also exhorted cadets to achieve higher goals in their future lives.

