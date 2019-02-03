Home States Tamil Nadu

KS Alagiri appointed Tamil Nadu Congress chief

S Thirunavukkarasar, after a nearly two and half year stint, has been replaced by KS Alagiri (67), former MP. Along with Alagiri, four working presidents have been appointed.

Published: 03rd February 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The much-awaited change of guard for Tamil Nadu Congress Committee has taken place on Saturday.  

S Thirunavukkarasar, after a nearly two and half year stint, has been replaced by KS Alagiri (67), former MP. Along with Alagiri, four working presidents have been appointed.  

They are H Vasantha Kumar, K Jayakumar, MK Vishnu Prasad and Mayura Jayakumar.  

Alagiri is known to be a staunch supporter of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram.  

In a statement, KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary, who announced the appointment of Alagiri and others said, “The party appreciates contribution of outgoing TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar.”

However, Thirunavukkarasar has not been given any other post.   

Thirunavukkarasar was appointed as TNCC president on September 14, 2016, three months after former TNCC president EVKS Elangovan stepped down. Ever since Thirunavukkarasar assumed charge, he has been facing trouble from many functionaries, particularly Elangovan who criticised him severely.

For more than six months, the appointment of a new president was doing the rounds and very recently, Thirunavukarasar himself said even if there is a change, Elangovan would not become the president again.

Born on October 22, 1952, in Keerapalayam in Cuddalore district, Alagiri was elected to the Assembly twice and elected to Lok Sabha from Cuddalore in 2009.

